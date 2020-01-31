HCA Healthcare, Inc.[HCA] stock saw a move by -1.23% on Thursday, touching 2.1 million. Based on the recent volume, HCA Healthcare, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of HCA shares recorded 337.98M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that HCA Healthcare, Inc. [HCA] stock could reach median target price of N/A.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. [HCA] stock additionally went down by -2.21% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -2.78% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of HCA stock is set at 3.16% by far, with shares price recording returns by 6.27% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, HCA shares showcased 7.45% increase. HCA saw -4.47% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 30.04% compared to high within the same period of time.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. [NYSE:HCA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 110.31 to 150.17. This is compared to its latest closing price of $145.24.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Tue 5 May (In 96 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of HCA Healthcare, Inc. [HCA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for HCA Healthcare, Inc. [HCA] sitting at +14.12 and its Gross Margin at +15.08, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 22.75, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.40%. Its

Return on Assets is 9.99.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 117.76, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 83.71.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.48 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.70. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.62, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.42.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, HCA Healthcare, Inc. [HCA] earns $178,156 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.02 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.23. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.12 and its Current Ratio is 1.35. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. [HCA] has 337.98M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $48.48B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 110.31 to 150.17. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.92, which indicates that it is 2.47% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.81. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is HCA Healthcare, Inc. [HCA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. [HCA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.