Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] saw a change by 0.60% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $31.89. The company is holding 284.10M shares with keeping 281.51M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 8.91% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -14.55% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -7.24%, trading +5.60% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 284.10M shares valued at 1.95 million were bought and sold.

Iron Mountain Incorporated [NYSE:IRM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Thu 13 Feb (In 14 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] sitting at +8.89 and its Gross Margin at +42.41, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.85, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.10%. Its Return on Equity is 15.33, and its Return on Assets is 2.81. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates IRM financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 432.17. Similarly, its

Total Debt to Total Capital is 81.21, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 68.70. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.90, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 425.46.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.53 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.69. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.95, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.47. Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.93, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.93 and P/E Ratio of 27.46. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] earns $150,383 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.02 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.37.

Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] has 284.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.06B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.28 to 37.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.91% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.55, which indicates that it is 1.55% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.63. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.