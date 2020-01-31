Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.[KNX] stock saw a move by 1.55% on Thursday, touching 2.03 million. Based on the recent volume, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of KNX shares recorded 170.24M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] stock could reach median target price of $44.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] stock additionally went up by +1.41% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 7.04% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of KNX stock is set at 13.96% by far, with shares price recording returns by 0.03% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, KNX shares showcased 6.11% increase. KNX saw -3.72% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 40.70% compared to high within the same period of time.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [NYSE:KNX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.03 to 39.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $37.45.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Wed 22 Apr (In 83 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] sitting at +10.01 and its Gross Margin at +17.26, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.87, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.80%. Its Return on Equity is 7.84, and its Return on Assets is 5.38. These metrics suggest that this Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings

Inc. [KNX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 12.63. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 11.21, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.71. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 17.73, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 11.55.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.75 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.71. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.43, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.79, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.06 and P/E Ratio of 21.24. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] earns $234,389 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.41 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.69. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.48 and its Current Ratio is 1.48. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] has 170.24M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.47B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.03 to 39.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.72% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.70% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.84, which indicates that it is 3.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.22. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.