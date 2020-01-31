Levi Strauss & Co. [NYSE: LEVI] dipped by -0.25% on the last trading session, reaching $19.75 price per share at the time. Levi Strauss & Co. represents 380.35M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.51B with the latest information.

The Levi Strauss & Co. traded at the price of $19.75 with 2.14 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of LEVI shares recorded 964.36K.

Levi Strauss & Co. [NYSE:LEVI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Today After Market Close (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] sitting at +9.63 and its Gross Margin at +53.77, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 30.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 22.60%. Its Return on Equity is 41.73, and its Return on Assets is 8.21. These metrics all suggest that Levi Strauss & Co. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity

ratio of 159.39. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 61.45, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 29.70. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 9.71, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 154.55.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.98 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.60. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.36.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] earns $369,234 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.94 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.62. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.33 and its Current Ratio is 2.17. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] has 380.35M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.51B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.00 to 24.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.39% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.60. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.