MannKind Corporation [MNKD] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $1.52 after MNKD shares went down by -3.18% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press. MannKind Corporation [NASDAQ:MNKD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.02 to 2.34. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.57. Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company's financial results, which are expected to be released on Tue 25 Feb (In 26 Days). Fundamental Analysis of MannKind Corporation [MNKD] Now let's turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MannKind Corporation [MNKD] sitting at -291.01 and its Gross Margin at +26.49, this company's Net Margin is now -75.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 103.37. What about valuation? This company's Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.80. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.78, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.58.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, MannKind Corporation [MNKD] earns $123,818 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.19 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.29. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.04 and its Current Ratio is 1.09. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

MannKind Corporation [MNKD] has 199.81M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $303.71M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.02 to 2.34. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 49.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.50, which indicates that it is 8.67% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.62. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is MannKind Corporation [MNKD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of MannKind Corporation [MNKD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.