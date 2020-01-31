Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE: MRO] dipped by -2.94% on the last trading session, reaching $11.51 price per share at the time. Marathon Oil Corporation represents 802.00M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.51B with the latest information.

The Marathon Oil Corporation traded at the price of $11.51 with 5.24 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of MRO shares recorded 11.76M.

Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE:MRO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.06 to 18.93. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.86.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Wed 12 Feb (In 12 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] sitting at +17.99 and its Gross Margin at +29.74, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.60%. These measurements indicate that Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.10, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.60%. Its Return on Equity is 9.20, and its Return on Assets is 5.06. These metrics suggest that this Marathon Oil Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 45.34. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 31.20, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.79. Looking toward

the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.79, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 45.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.00 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.46. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.34. Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.76 and P/E Ratio of 10.60. These metrics all suggest that Marathon Oil Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] earns $2,459,167 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.06 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.27. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.54 and its Current Ratio is 1.59. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] has 802.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.51B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.06 to 18.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 4.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.36, which indicates that it is 2.50% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.82. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.