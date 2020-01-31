National Oilwell Varco, Inc. [NYSE: NOV] gained by 1.45% on the last trading session, reaching $21.02 price per share at the time. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. represents 382.55M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.04B with the latest information.

The National Oilwell Varco, Inc. traded at the price of $21.02 with 2.97 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of NOV shares recorded 2.97M.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. [NYSE:NOV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.05 to 32.63. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.72.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Thu 6 Feb (In 7 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. [NOV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for National Oilwell Varco, Inc. [NOV] sitting at +2.45 and its Gross Margin at +17.03, this company’s Net Margin is now -66.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.24, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.90%. Its Return on Equity is -0.22, and its Return on Assets is -0.15. These metrics suggest that this National Oilwell Varco, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, National Oilwell Varco, Inc. [NOV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 19.62. Similarly, its Total Debt to

Total Capital is 16.40, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.69. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.23, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 19.57.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.34 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. [NOV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.71, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.65.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, National Oilwell Varco, Inc. [NOV] earns $241,137 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.27 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.42. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.83 and its Current Ratio is 3.11. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.30, which indicates that it is 3.48% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.38. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is National Oilwell Varco, Inc. [NOV] a Reliable Buy?

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. [NOV] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.