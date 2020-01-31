Navistar International Corporation [NAV] saw a change by 54.13% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $37.10. The company is holding 97.13M shares with keeping 82.29M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 74.02% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -6.12% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -0.58%, trading +58.15% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 97.13M shares valued at 3.41 million were bought and sold.

Navistar International Corporation [NYSE:NAV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.32 to 39.52. This is compared to its latest closing price of $24.07.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Fri 13 Mar (In 42 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Navistar International Corporation [NAV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Navistar International Corporation [NAV] sitting at +6.69 and its Gross Margin at +17.83, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 50.10, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 37.80%. Its Return on Assets is 3.12.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 354.86, while its Total Debt to Total Assets

stands at 75.00.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.86 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.48. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.58, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.76.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Navistar International Corporation [NAV] earns $845,940 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.88 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.59. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.13 and its Current Ratio is 1.39. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Navistar International Corporation [NAV] has 97.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.34B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.32 to 39.52. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 74.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.13, which indicates that it is 3.04% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 76.68. This RSI suggests that Navistar International Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Navistar International Corporation [NAV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Navistar International Corporation [NAV], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.