New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] took an upward turn with a change of 0.48%, trading at the price of $16.80 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.61 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while New Residential Investment Corp. shares have an average trading volume of 3.45M shares for that time period. NRZ monthly volatility recorded 1.00%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 1.22%. PS value for NRZ stocks is 3.32 with PB recorded at 1.03.

New Residential Investment Corp. [NYSE:NRZ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.63 to 17.34. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.72.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Thu 6 Feb (In 7 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] sitting at +42.71 and its Gross Margin at +84.02, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.10%. These measurements indicate that New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.09, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.50%. Its Return on Equity is 18.04, and its Return on Assets is 3.57. These metrics suggest that this New Residential Investment Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to

provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 379.78. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 79.16, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 71.82. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.67, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 89.10.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.91, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.83.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] earns $788,960,333 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.40 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.09.

New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] has 415.52M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.98B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.63 to 17.34. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.11% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.04, which indicates that it is 1.22% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.64. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.