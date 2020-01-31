Phillips 66[PSX] stock saw a move by 0.64% on Thursday, touching 2.61 million. Based on the recent volume, Phillips 66 stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of PSX shares recorded 449.07M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Phillips 66 [PSX] stock could reach median target price of N/A.

Phillips 66 [PSX] stock additionally went down by -5.55% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -12.65% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of PSX stock is set at 1.99% by far, with shares price recording returns by -18.96% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, PSX shares showcased -6.00% decrease. PSX saw -19.60% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 20.15% compared to high within the same period of time.

Phillips 66 [NYSE:PSX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 80.24 to 119.92. This is compared to its latest closing price of $95.80.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Tomorrow Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Phillips 66 [PSX]

Now let’s turn to look

at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Phillips 66 [PSX] sitting at +4.53 and its Gross Margin at +6.42, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.29, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.40%. Its Return on Equity is 22.47, and its Return on Assets is 10.29. These metrics all suggest that Phillips 66 is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Phillips 66 [PSX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 45.27. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 31.16, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 20.55. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 9.68, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 45.00.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.78 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.53, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. Phillips 66 [PSX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.59, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.39 and P/E Ratio of 9.68. These metrics all suggest that Phillips 66 is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Phillips 66 [PSX] earns $7,835,845 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 16.27 and its Total Asset Turnover is 2.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.08 and its Current Ratio is 1.48. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Phillips 66 [PSX] has 449.07M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $43.29B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 80.24 to 119.92. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.60% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.09, which indicates that it is 2.29% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 21.42. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Phillips 66 [PSX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Phillips 66 [PSX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.