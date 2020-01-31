The share price of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ: RETA] inclined by $194.04, presently trading at $222.01. The company’s shares saw 217.15% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $70.00 recorded on 01/30/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as RETA jumped by +14.53% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -1.51% compared to 28.12 of all time high it touched on 01/31/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -5.12%, while additionally gaining 151.93% during the last 12 months. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $285.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 62.99% increase from the current trading price.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ:RETA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 70.00 to 224.02. This is compared to its latest closing price of $194.04.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Thu 27 Feb (In 27 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [RETA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [RETA] sitting at -143.46.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [RETA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 522.59. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 83.94, while its Total Debt

to Total Assets stands at 22.95. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -12.45, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 522.59.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -82.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 196.06, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [RETA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 110.02.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [RETA] earns $435,683 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.22. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 6.12 and its Current Ratio is 6.12. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [RETA] has 32.45M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.30B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 70.00 to 224.02. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.90% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 217.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.58, which indicates that it is 5.15% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.73. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [RETA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [RETA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.