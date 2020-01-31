Roku, Inc. [NASDAQ: ROKU] stock went down by -7.12% or -9.31 points down from its previous closing price of $130.64. The stock reached $121.33 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, ROKU share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -6.10% in the period of the last 7 days.
ROKU had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $130.88, at one point touching $126.80. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $130.88. The 52-week high currently stands at $176.55 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 196.03% after the recent low of $43.63.
Roku, Inc. [NASDAQ:ROKU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Its stock price has been found in the range of 43.63 to 176.55. This is compared to its latest closing price of $130.64.
Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Thu 13 Feb (In 13 Days).
Fundamental Analysis of Roku, Inc. [ROKU]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Roku, Inc. [ROKU] sitting at -1.79 and its Gross Margin at +44.73, this company’s Net Margin is now -3.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.
This company’s Return on Total Capital is -6.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -5.20%. Its Return on Equity
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3,216.96. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 15.89. Roku, Inc. [ROKU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 13.75, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 230.25.
Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Roku, Inc. [ROKU] earns $668,322 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.88 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.77. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.04 and its Current Ratio is 2.23. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.
Roku, Inc. [ROKU] has 119.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $15.60B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 43.63 to 176.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -31.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 178.09% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.99. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.
Conclusion: Is Roku, Inc. [ROKU] a Reliable Buy?
Shares of Roku, Inc. [ROKU], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.