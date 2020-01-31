SITE Centers Corp. [NYSE: SITC] shares went lower by -2.14% from its previous closing of $13.10, now trading at the price of $12.82, also adding -0.28 points. Is SITC stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.21 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of SITC shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 152.03M float and a -5.60% run over in the last seven days. SITC share price has been hovering between $15.85 and $12.56 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

SITE Centers Corp. [NYSE:SITC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.56 to 15.85. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.10.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Thu 13 Feb (In 14 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of SITE Centers Corp. [SITC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] sitting at +7.42 and its Gross Margin at +35.69, this company’s Net Margin is now 43.00%. These measurements indicate that SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared

to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.40%. Its Return on Equity is 4.57, and its Return on Assets is 1.99. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SITC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 91.03. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.65, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.80. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.36, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 121.81.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.33 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.33. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.71, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.42. SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.30, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.82 and P/E Ratio of 61.49. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] earns $1,851,593 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.11 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.12.

SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] has 192.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.46B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.56 to 15.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 2.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.76, which indicates that it is 2.32% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.12. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. [SITC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.