Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ: SPPI] dipped by -4.85% on the last trading session, reaching $2.49 price per share at the time. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. represents 113.65M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $297.76M with the latest information.

The Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. traded at the price of $2.49 with 936858 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of SPPI shares recorded 2.46M.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ:SPPI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.54 to 12.15. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.62.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Thu 27 Feb (In 27 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [SPPI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [SPPI] sitting at -119.98 and its Gross Margin at +49.83.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -38.99, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -46.30%. Its Return on Equity is -37.82, and its Return on Assets is -27.06. These metrics suggest that this Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What

about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.38. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.83. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [SPPI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.41.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [SPPI] earns $465,247 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.22 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.25. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.86 and its Current Ratio is 2.90. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [SPPI] has 113.65M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $297.76M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.54 to 12.15. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.48% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -1.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.46, which indicates that it is 6.55% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 20.61. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [SPPI] a Reliable Buy?

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [SPPI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.