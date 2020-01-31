The share price of STAG Industrial, Inc. [NYSE: STAG] inclined by $32.60, presently trading at $32.38. The company’s shares saw 19.88% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $27.01 recorded on 01/30/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as STAG fall by -1.85% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -2.42% compared to -0.61 of all time high it touched on 01/29/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 4.62%, while additionally gaining 18.67% during the last 12 months. STAG Industrial, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $34.25. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.87% increase from the current trading price.

STAG Industrial, Inc. [NYSE:STAG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.01 to 33.21. This is compared to its latest closing price of $32.60.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Wed 12 Feb (In 12 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of STAG Industrial, Inc. [STAG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for STAG Industrial, Inc. [STAG] sitting at +8.47 and its Gross Margin at +32.35, this company’s Net Margin is now 18.50%. These measurements indicate that STAG Industrial, Inc. [STAG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.08, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.50%. Its Return on Equity is 6.23, and its Return on Assets is 3.20. These metrics suggest that this STAG Industrial, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

organization’s capital structure, STAG Industrial, Inc. [STAG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 82.16. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 45.10, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.74. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.60, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 86.04.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 27.27 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.26. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.91, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.31. STAG Industrial, Inc. [STAG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.81, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.11 and P/E Ratio of 57.32. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, STAG Industrial, Inc. [STAG] earns $4,884,027 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 38.05 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.12.

STAG Industrial, Inc. [STAG] has 150.81M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.92B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.01 to 33.21. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.50% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.88% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.92, which indicates that it is 1.21% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.83. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is STAG Industrial, Inc. [STAG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. [STAG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.