Synchrony Financial [SYF] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $33.12 after SYF shares went up by 1.47% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Synchrony Financial [NYSE:SYF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.19 to 38.18. This is compared to its latest closing price of $32.64.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Thu 16 Apr (In 77 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Synchrony Financial [SYF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Synchrony Financial [SYF] sitting at +24.05 and its Gross Margin at +90.59, this company’s Net Margin is now 19.60%. These measurements indicate that Synchrony Financial [SYF] is gener

ating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.89, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 25.10%. Its Return on Equity is 19.30, and its Return on Assets is 2.75. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SYF financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Synchrony Financial [SYF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 163.48. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 62.05, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.47. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 14.43, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 122.71.

What about valuation? This company’s Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.37. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.85, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.75. Synchrony Financial [SYF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.15, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.88 and P/E Ratio of 5.97. These metrics all suggest that Synchrony Financial is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Synchrony Financial [SYF] earns $918,424 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.15.

Synchrony Financial [SYF] has 658.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $21.80B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.19 to 38.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.46% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.18, which indicates that it is 2.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.13. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Synchrony Financial [SYF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Synchrony Financial [SYF], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.