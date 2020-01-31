The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. [NYSE: PNC] opened at N/A and closed at $148.59 a share within trading session on 01/30/20. That means that the stock gained by 1.59% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $150.96.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. [NYSE: PNC] had 2.25 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.85M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 1.91%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.53%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $118.70 during that period and PNC managed to take a rebound to $161.79 in the last 52 weeks.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. [NYSE:PNC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 118.70 to 161.79. This is compared to its latest closing price of $148.59.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Fri 10 Apr (In 71 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. [PNC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. [PNC] sitting at +36.35, this company’s Net Margin is now 37.00%. These measurements indicate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. [PNC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.04, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.00%. Its Return on Equity

is 11.07, and its Return on Assets is 1.35. These metrics suggest that this The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. [PNC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 122.20. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 55.00, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.69.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.03, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.47.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.04. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.08.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. [PNC] has 442.36M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $66.78B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 118.70 to 161.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.69% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.11, which indicates that it is 1.91% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.83. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. [PNC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. [PNC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.