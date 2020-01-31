The share price of the Rubicon Project, Inc. [NYSE: RUBI] inclined by $10.11, presently trading at $10.02. The company’s shares saw 133.57% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $4.29 recorded on 01/30/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as RUBI jumped by +9.32% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -3.31% compared to 0.84 of all time high it touched on 01/30/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 27.49%, while additionally gaining 134.03% during the last 12 months. the Rubicon Project, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $11.65. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.63% increase from the current trading price.
the Rubicon Project, Inc. [NYSE:RUBI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.29 to 10.96. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.11.
Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Wed 26 Feb (In 26 Days).
Fundamental Analysis of the Rubicon Project, Inc. [RUBI]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for the Rubicon Project, Inc. [RUBI] sitting at -48.26 and its Gross Margin at +50.25, this company’s Net Margin is now -19.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.
This company’s Return on Total Capital is -42.58, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -54.20%. Its Return on Equity is -43.75, and its Return on Assets is -16.63. These metrics suggest that this
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -16.86. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.80. the Rubicon Project, Inc. [RUBI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.62.
Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, the Rubicon Project, Inc. [RUBI] earns $304,853 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.67 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.34. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.25 and its Current Ratio is 1.25. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.
the Rubicon Project, Inc. [RUBI] has 53.79M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $543.82M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.29 to 10.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.58% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 133.57% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.68, which indicates that it is 6.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.70. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.
Conclusion: Is the Rubicon Project, Inc. [RUBI] a Reliable Buy?
Shares of the Rubicon Project, Inc. [RUBI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.