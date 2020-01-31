United Airlines Holdings, Inc. [UAL] took an upward turn with a change of 3.38%, trading at the price of $77.75 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 5.86 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while United Airlines Holdings, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.72M shares for that time period. UAL monthly volatility recorded 2.53%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 3.60%. PS value for UAL stocks is 0.46 with PB recorded at 1.76.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. [NASDAQ:UAL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 75.01 to 96.03. This is compared to its latest closing price of $75.21.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Tue 21 Apr (In 82 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. [UAL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. [UAL] sitting at +9.05 and its Gross Margin at +12.92, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.60, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.60%. Its Return on Equity is 22.65, and its Return on Assets is 4.58. These metrics all suggest that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. [UAL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 147.35. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 59.57, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.90. Looking toward

the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.13, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 133.56.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.52 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.46. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.87, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.43. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. [UAL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.26, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.75 and P/E Ratio of 6.68. These metrics all suggest that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. [UAL] earns $448,946 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 30.75 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.89. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.47 and its Current Ratio is 0.54. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. [UAL] has 255.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $19.85B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 75.01 to 96.03. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 3.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.16, which indicates that it is 3.60% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.10. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is United Airlines Holdings, Inc. [UAL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. [UAL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.