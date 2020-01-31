The share price of United Rentals, Inc. [NYSE: URI] inclined by $152.26, presently trading at $141.58. The company’s shares saw 38.94% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $101.90 recorded on 01/30/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as URI fall by -8.75% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -9.14% compared to -13.57 of all time high it touched on 01/24/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -15.91%, while additionally gaining 10.64% during the last 12 months. United Rentals, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $172.69. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 31.11% increase from the current trading price.

United Rentals, Inc. [NYSE:URI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 101.90 to 170.04. This is compared to its latest closing price of $152.26.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Wed 15 Apr (In 76 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of United Rentals, Inc. [URI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for United Rentals, Inc. [URI] sitting at +25.08 and its Gross Margin at +37.98, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.50%. These measurements indicate that United Rentals, Inc. [URI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.57, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.40%. Its Return on Equity is 33.68, and its Return on Assets is 6.44. These metrics all suggest that United Rentals, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate th

is organization’s capital structure, United Rentals, Inc. [URI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 345.20. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 77.54, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 62.80. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.20, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 318.66.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.79 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.61, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.58. United Rentals, Inc. [URI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.41, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.00 and P/E Ratio of 9.31. These metrics all suggest that United Rentals, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, United Rentals, Inc. [URI] earns $434,973 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.79 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.47. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.78 and its Current Ratio is 0.83. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

United Rentals, Inc. [URI] has 76.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $10.86B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 101.90 to 170.04. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 38.94% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.62, which indicates that it is 4.12% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.41. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is United Rentals, Inc. [URI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. [URI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.