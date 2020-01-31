Ventas, Inc. [NYSE: VTR] stock went up by 0.54% or 0.31 points up from its previous closing price of $57.63. The stock reached $57.94 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, VTR share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -0.92% in the period of the last 7 days. VTR had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $58.06, at one point touching $57.32. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $58.06. The 52-week high currently stands at $75.40 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -9.30% after the recent low of $54.59. Ventas, Inc. [NYSE:VTR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 54.59 to 75.40. This is compared to its latest closing price of $57.63. ="text-align:center; margin-top:px; margin-bottom:px; margin-left:px; margin-right:px;float:none;" class="afw afw-ga afw_ad afwadid-24549 "> ="text-align:center; margin-top:px; margin-bottom:px; margin-left:px; margin-right:px;float:none;" class="afw afw-ga afw_ad afwadid-24549 ">

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Thu 20 Feb (In 21 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Ventas, Inc. [VTR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ventas, Inc. [VTR] sitting at +13.60 and its Gross Margin at +31.25, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.70%. These measurements indicate that Ventas, Inc. [VTR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.34, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.30%. Its Return on Equity is 3.88, and its Return on Assets is 1.76. These metrics suggest that this Ventas, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ventas, Inc. [VTR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 105.07. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.24, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.53. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.15, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 101.09.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.88 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.39, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.34. Ventas, Inc. [VTR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.05, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.63 and P/E Ratio of 43.76. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Ventas, Inc. [VTR] earns $7,491,620 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 14.47 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.16.

Ventas, Inc. [VTR] has 372.43M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $21.58B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 54.59 to 75.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 6.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.22, which indicates that it is 1.43% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.50. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ventas, Inc. [VTR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ventas, Inc. [VTR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.