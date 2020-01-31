Dominion Energy, Inc. [D] took an upward turn with a change of 1.28%, trading at the price of $86.48 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3.37 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Dominion Energy, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 3.03M shares for that time period. D monthly volatility recorded 1.12%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 1.39%. PS value for D stocks is 4.58 with PB recorded at 2.54.

Dominion Energy, Inc. [NYSE:D]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 68.50 to 85.46. This is compared to its latest closing price of $85.39.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Tue 11 Feb (In 12 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Dominion Energy, Inc. [D]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dominion Energy, Inc. [D] sitting at +27.50 and its Gross Margin at +58.42, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.50, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.50%. Its Return on Equity is 13.14, and its Return on Assets is 3.17. These metrics suggest that this Dominion Energy, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Dominion Energy, Inc. [D] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 174.94. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 63.63, while

its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.15. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.34, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 154.89.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.07 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.64, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. [D] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.42, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.80 and P/E Ratio of 65.02. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Dominion Energy, Inc. [D] earns $631,737 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.96 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.17. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.49 and its Current Ratio is 0.67. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Dominion Energy, Inc. [D] has 817.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $70.74B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 68.50 to 85.46. At its current price, it has moved up by 1.20% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.25% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.22, which indicates that it is 1.39% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.17. This RSI suggests that Dominion Energy, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Dominion Energy, Inc. [D] a Reliable Buy?

Dominion Energy, Inc. [D] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.