JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ: JBLU] opened at N/A and closed at $20.20 a share within trading session on 01/30/20. That means that the stock dropped by -1.42% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $19.91.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ: JBLU] had 1.43 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 4.70M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 3.19%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 2.68%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $15.60 during that period and JBLU managed to take a rebound to $21.19 in the last 52 weeks.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ:JBLU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.60 to 21.19. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.20.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Tue 28 Apr (In 88 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] sitting at +10.06 and its Gross Margin at +13.64, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.76, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.60%. Its Return on Equity is 12.09, and its Return on Assets is 5.09. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that

this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates JBLU financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 48.64. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 32.72, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 19.58. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 10.30, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 48.64.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.91 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.98, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.72.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] has 294.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.94B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.60 to 21.19. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.02% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.82, which indicates that it is 3.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.47. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.