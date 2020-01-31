Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ: SNDX] gained by 32.88% on the last trading session, reaching $8.85 price per share at the time. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. represents 27.01M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $179.89M with the latest information.

The Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. traded at the price of $8.85 with 1.57 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of SNDX shares recorded 114.18K.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ:SNDX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.52 to 11.11. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.66.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Thu 5 Mar (In 34 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [SNDX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [SNDX] sitting at -5001.71.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -96.43, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -143.20%. Its Return on Equity is -94.00, and its Return on Assets is -66.90. These metrics suggest that this Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.02.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 100.99. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [SNDX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.08.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [SNDX] earns $39,921 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.82 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.01. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 5.18 and its Current Ratio is 5.18. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [SNDX] has 27.01M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $179.89M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.52 to 11.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.34% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 95.80% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.45, which indicates that it is 9.28% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.32. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [SNDX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [SNDX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.