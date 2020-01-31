Workhorse Group Inc. [NASDAQ: WKHS] stock went up by 17.47% or 0.48 points up from its previous closing price of $2.76. The stock reached $3.24 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, WKHS share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +6.01% in the period of the last 7 days. WKHS had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $2.94, at one point touching $2.75. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $2.94. The 52-week high currently stands at $5.37 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 217.24% after the recent low of $0.50. Workhorse Group Inc. [NASDAQ:WKHS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.50 to 5.37. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.76. ="text-align:center; margin-top:px; margin-bottom:px; margin-left:px; margin-right:px;float:none;" class="afw afw-ga afw_ad afwadid-24549 "> ="text-align:center; margin-top:px; margin-bottom:px; margin-left:px; margin-right:px;float:none;" class="afw afw-ga afw_ad afwadid-24549 ">

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Mon 16 Mar (In 45 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] sitting at -4463.94 and its Gross Margin at -1990.43.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -2,093.20, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 587.40%. Its Return on Assets is -257.88.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 70.41.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -6.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 575.15, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] earns $7,066 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1.38 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.20 and its Current Ratio is 0.34. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] has 70.42M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $194.36M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.50 to 5.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.63% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 545.58% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.60, which indicates that it is 6.47% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.53. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.