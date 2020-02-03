A. O. Smith Corporation [NYSE: AOS] shares went lower by -1.75% from its previous closing of $43.45, now trading at the price of $42.69, also adding -0.76 points. Is AOS stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.78 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of AOS shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 127.26M float and a -6.03% run over in the last seven days. AOS share price has been hovering between $56.66 and $40.38 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

A. O. Smith Corporation [NYSE:AOS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Tue 5 May (In 93 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS] sitting at +15.54 and its Gross Margin at +39.45, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.10%. These measurements indicate that A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 23.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 22.90%. Its Return on Equity is 21.87, and its Return on Assets is 12.07. These metrics all suggest that A. O.

Smith Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.55.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.65 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.52. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.30.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.98. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.56 and its Current Ratio is 1.96. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS] has 166.02M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.09B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 40.38 to 56.66. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.66% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 5.72% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.50, which indicates that it is 3.82% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.78. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.