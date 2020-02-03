Annaly Capital Management, Inc. [NLY] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $9.90 after NLY shares went up by 1.38% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. [NYSE:NLY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.07 to 10.51. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.76.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Wed 12 Feb (In 9 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. [NLY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. [NLY] sitting at +7.50 and its Gross Margin at +100.00.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.15, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.10%. Its Return on Equity is 0.38, and its Return on Assets is 0.05. These metrics suggest that this Annaly Capital Management, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Annaly Capital Management, Inc. [NLY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 631.78. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 86.33, while its Total Debt to Total Assets

stands at 84.28. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.08, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 69.24.

What about valuation? This company’s Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 43.37. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 146.80, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.88. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. [NLY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.05, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.49.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Annaly Capital Management, Inc. [NLY] earns $12,126,488 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.49 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.02.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. [NLY] has 1.44B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $14.01B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.07 to 10.51. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.61% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.44, which indicates that it is 1.11% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68.28. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Annaly Capital Management, Inc. [NLY] a Reliable Buy?

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. [NLY] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.