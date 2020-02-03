Apollo Global Management, Inc. [NYSE: APO] shares went higher by 1.48% from its previous closing of $46.63, now trading at the price of $47.32, also adding 0.69 points. Is APO stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.16 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of APO shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 203.78M float and a -7.23% run over in the last seven days. APO share price has been hovering between $52.67 and $27.65 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Apollo Global Management, Inc. [NYSE:APO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.65 to 52.67. This is compared to its latest closing price of $46.63.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Thu 7 May (In 95 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Apollo Global Management, Inc. [APO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Apollo Global Management, Inc. [APO] sitting at +2.79 and its Gross Margin at +98.69, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.60%. These measurements indicate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. [APO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.65, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.40%. Its Return on Equity is -2.01, and its Return on Assets is -0.44. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates APO financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Apollo Global Management, Inc. [APO] has generated a Total Debt to

Total Equity ratio of 161.02. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 61.69, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.87. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.36, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 262.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 270.26 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 16.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.73, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. Apollo Global Management, Inc. [APO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 12.05, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.18 and P/E Ratio of 23.16. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Apollo Global Management, Inc. [APO] earns $1,018,739 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.92 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.18.

Apollo Global Management, Inc. [APO] has 219.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $10.37B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.65 to 52.67. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 71.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.56, which indicates that it is 5.59% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.48. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Apollo Global Management, Inc. [APO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. [APO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.