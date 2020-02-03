Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. [NYSE: APLE] shares went lower by -1.70% from its previous closing of $15.28, now trading at the price of $15.02, also adding -0.26 points. Is APLE stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.68 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of APLE shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 209.58M float and a -3.03% run over in the last seven days. APLE share price has been hovering between $16.90 and $14.65 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. [NYSE:APLE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.65 to 16.90. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.28.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Mon 24 Feb (In 22 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. [APLE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. [APLE] sitting at +16.60 and its Gross Margin at +22.72, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.20%. These measurements indicate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. [APLE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.40, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.30%. Its Return on Equity is 5.90, and its Return on Assets is 4.19. These metrics suggest that this Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. [APLE]

has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 41.43. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 29.29, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.65. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.86, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 40.44.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.53 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.88, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.30. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. [APLE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.94, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.09 and P/E Ratio of 18.67. These metrics all suggest that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. [APLE] earns $20,531,210 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 41.77 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.26.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. [APLE] has 227.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.42B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.65 to 16.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 2.49% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.80, which indicates that it is 1.55% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.73. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. [APLE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. [APLE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.