Best Buy Co., Inc. [NYSE: BBY] dipped by -2.77% on the last trading session, reaching $84.69 price per share at the time. Best Buy Co., Inc. represents 266.14M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $22.54B with the latest information.

The Best Buy Co., Inc. traded at the price of $84.69 with 2.82 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of BBY shares recorded 2.67M.

Best Buy Co., Inc. [NYSE:BBY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 57.78 to 91.83. This is compared to its latest closing price of $87.10.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Thu 27 Feb (In 25 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Best Buy Co., Inc. [BBY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Best Buy Co., Inc. [BBY] sitting at +4.58 and its Gross Margin at +23.23, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 40.66, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 31.90%. Its Return on Equity is 42.32, and its Return on Assets is 11.07. These metrics all suggest that Best Buy Co., Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Best Buy Co., Inc. [BBY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 41.98. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 29.57, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.54. Looking toward the future, this

publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 26.90, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 40.29.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.96 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.50, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. Best Buy Co., Inc. [BBY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.70, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.83 and P/E Ratio of 14.98. These metrics all suggest that Best Buy Co., Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Best Buy Co., Inc. [BBY] earns $343,032 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 41.55 and its Total Asset Turnover is 3.24. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.46 and its Current Ratio is 1.18. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.12, which indicates that it is 2.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.94. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Best Buy Co., Inc. [BBY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. [BBY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.