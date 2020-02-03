The share price of BGC Partners, Inc. [NASDAQ: BGCP] inclined by $5.77, presently trading at $5.82. The company’s shares saw 30.61% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $4.46 recorded on 01/31/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as BGCP jumped by +0.52% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -2.18% compared to 0.03 of all time high it touched on 01/29/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -2.86%, while additionally dropping -6.79% during the last 12 months. BGC Partners, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $8.50. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.68% increase from the current trading price.

BGC Partners, Inc. [NASDAQ:BGCP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.46 to 6.41. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.77.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Thu 6 Feb (In 3 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of BGC Partners, Inc. [BGCP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin

for BGC Partners, Inc. [BGCP] sitting at +6.81 and its Gross Margin at +92.11.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.22, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.10%. Its Return on Equity is 10.51, and its Return on Assets is 1.66. These metrics suggest that this BGC Partners, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, BGC Partners, Inc. [BGCP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 102.14. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.53, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.86. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.18, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 100.13.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.66 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.14, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, BGC Partners, Inc. [BGCP] earns $415,044 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1.71 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.44.

BGC Partners, Inc. [BGCP] has 525.75M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.03B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.46 to 6.41. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.61% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.54, which indicates that it is 2.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.40. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is BGC Partners, Inc. [BGCP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. [BGCP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.