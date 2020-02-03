BioPharmX Corporation [NYSE: BPMX] dipped by -8.42% on the last trading session, reaching $0.41 price per share at the time. BioPharmX Corporation represents 16.07M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.19M with the latest information.

The BioPharmX Corporation traded at the price of $0.41 with 1.05 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of BPMX shares recorded 1.16M.

BioPharmX Corporation [NYSE:BPMX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.26 to 4.46. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.45.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Thu 12 Mar (In 38 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of BioPharmX Corporation [BPMX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for BioPharmX Corporation [BPMX] sitting at -28957.89 and its Gross Margin at -45.61.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.23. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 749.10. BioPharmX Corporation [BPMX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 17.64.

Shifting the focus to workforce

efficiency, BioPharmX Corporation [BPMX] earns $3,353 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.36 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.01. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.47 and its Current Ratio is 1.47. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

BioPharmX Corporation [BPMX] has 16.07M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.19M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.26 to 4.46. At its current price, it has moved down by -90.82% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 58.84% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.35, which indicates that it is 26.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.65. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is BioPharmX Corporation [BPMX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of BioPharmX Corporation [BPMX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.