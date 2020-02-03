Citrix Systems, Inc. [CTXS] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $121.22 after CTXS shares went down by -1.08% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Citrix Systems, Inc. [NASDAQ:CTXS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 90.28 to 130.55. This is compared to its latest closing price of $122.54.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Wed 22 Apr (In 80 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Citrix Systems, Inc. [CTXS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Citrix Systems, Inc. [CTXS] sitting at +18.55 and its Gross Margin at +84.06, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.60%. These measurements indicate that Citrix Systems, Inc. [CTXS] is gener

ating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 26.30, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 24.10%. Its Return on Equity is 98.16, and its Return on Assets is 14.32. These metrics all suggest that Citrix Systems, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Citrix Systems, Inc. [CTXS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 113.69. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 53.20, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.70. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 12.15, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 113.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.46 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.93. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.19, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.27 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.63. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.82 and its Current Ratio is 0.83. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Citrix Systems, Inc. [CTXS] has 131.64M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $15.96B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 90.28 to 130.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.15% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 34.27% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.03, which indicates that it is 1.88% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.66. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Citrix Systems, Inc. [CTXS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. [CTXS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.