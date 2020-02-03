The share price of Clarivate Analytics Plc [NYSE: CCC] inclined by $20.16, presently trading at $20.73. The company’s shares saw 97.43% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $10.50 recorded on 01/31/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as CCC fall by -0.19% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -3.53% compared to -0.04 of all time high it touched on 01/28/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 20.00%, while additionally gaining 90.55% during the last 12 months. Clarivate Analytics Plc is said to have a 12-month price target set at $19.50. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -1.23% decrease from the current trading price.

Clarivate Analytics Plc [NYSE:CCC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.50 to 21.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.16.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Thu 27 Feb (In 24 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Clarivate Analytics Plc [CCC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Clarivate Analytics Plc [CCC] sitting at -4.99 and its Gross Margin at +34.56, this company’s Net Margin is now -18.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Clarivate Analytics Plc [CCC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of

189.46. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 65.45, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 53.66. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -0.37, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 183.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 43.11 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 10.54. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.32, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.41. Clarivate Analytics Plc [CCC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.77.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Clarivate Analytics Plc [CCC] earns $211,456 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.98 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.25. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.63 and its Current Ratio is 0.63. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Clarivate Analytics Plc [CCC] has 318.43M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.42B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.50 to 21.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.58% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 97.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68.68. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Clarivate Analytics Plc [CCC] a Reliable Buy?

Clarivate Analytics Plc [CCC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.