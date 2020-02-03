Dover Corporation[DOV] stock saw a move by -4.26% on Thursday, touching 2.53 million. Based on the recent volume, Dover Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of DOV shares recorded 151.74M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Dover Corporation [DOV] stock could reach median target price of $125.00.

Dover Corporation [DOV] stock additionally went down by -2.78% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -1.22% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of DOV stock is set at 29.63% by far, with shares price recording returns by 9.53% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, DOV shares showcased 20.62% increase. DOV saw -5.28% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 32.18% compared to high within the same period of time.

Dover Corporation [NYSE:DOV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 86.13 to 120.20. This is compared to its latest closing price of $118.92.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Thu 16 Apr (In 74 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Dover Corporation [DOV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dover Corporation [DOV] sitting at +14.32 and its Gross Margin at +36.73, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.98, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached

11.90%. Its Return on Equity is 23.37, and its Return on Assets is 7.96. These metrics all suggest that Dover Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.06 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.37. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.73.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.84. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.00 and its Current Ratio is 1.46. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Dover Corporation [DOV] has 151.74M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $17.28B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 86.13 to 120.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.51, which indicates that it is 2.43% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.21. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dover Corporation [DOV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Dover Corporation [DOV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.