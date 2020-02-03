eBay Inc. [NASDAQ: EBAY] gained by 2.07% on the last trading session, reaching $34.26 price per share at the time. eBay Inc. represents 849.89M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $28.52B with the latest information.

The eBay Inc. traded at the price of $34.26 with 3.4 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of EBAY shares recorded 8.26M.

eBay Inc. [NASDAQ:EBAY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 33.53 to 42.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $33.56.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Tue 28 Apr (In 85 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of eBay Inc. [EBAY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for eBay Inc. [EBAY] sitting at +21.49 and its Gross Margin at +76.33, this company’s Net Margin is now 22.20%. These measurements indicate that eBay Inc. [EBAY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.43, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.10%. Its Return on Equity is 39.17, and its Return on Assets is 8.74. These metrics all suggest that eBay Inc. is

doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.41.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.97 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.07.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.53. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 1.16.

eBay Inc. [EBAY] has 849.89M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $28.52B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 33.53 to 42.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.44% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 2.16% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.35, which indicates that it is 3.22% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.09. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is eBay Inc. [EBAY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of eBay Inc. [EBAY], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.