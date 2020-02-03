Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. [NASDAQ: EXPD] opened at N/A and closed at $73.43 a share within trading session on 01/31/20. That means that the stock dropped by -0.53% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $73.04.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. [NASDAQ: EXPD] had 5.64 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.18M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 1.68%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.90%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $67.97 during that period and EXPD managed to take a rebound to $81.64 in the last 52 weeks.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. [NASDAQ:EXPD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 67.97 to 81.64. This is compared to its latest closing price of $73.43.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Tue 18 Feb (In 16 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. [EXPD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Expeditors Intern

ational of Washington, Inc. [EXPD] sitting at +9.79 and its Gross Margin at +14.41, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 40.01, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 31.10%. Its Return on Equity is 31.08, and its Return on Assets is 19.00. These metrics all suggest that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.50. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.47. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. [EXPD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.88, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.14 and P/E Ratio of 20.20. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. [EXPD] earns $465,049 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.43 and its Total Asset Turnover is 2.50. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.94 and its Current Ratio is 1.94. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. [EXPD] has 171.21M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $12.51B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 67.97 to 81.64. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 7.46% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.91, which indicates that it is 1.68% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.19. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. [EXPD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. [EXPD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.