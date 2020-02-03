Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. [NYSE: FBHS] dipped by -3.24% on the last trading session, reaching $68.71 price per share at the time. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. represents 143.81M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.88B with the latest information.

The Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. traded at the price of $68.71 with 3.04 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of FBHS shares recorded 1.11M.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. [NYSE:FBHS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 43.25 to 71.78. This is compared to its latest closing price of $71.01.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Wed 22 Apr (In 80 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. [FBHS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. [FBHS] sitting at +13.09 and its Gross Margin at +34.89, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.54, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.10%. Its Return on Equity is 18.76, and its Return on Assets is 7.05. These metrics all suggest that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. is doing well at using the

money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.87 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.41. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.03.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.94. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.84 and its Current Ratio is 1.35. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. [FBHS] has 143.81M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.88B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 43.25 to 71.78. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 58.87% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.56, which indicates that it is 3.59% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.05. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. [FBHS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. [FBHS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.