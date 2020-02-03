General Dynamics Corporation [NYSE: GD] stock went down by -3.19% or -5.79 points down from its previous closing price of $181.23. The stock reached $175.44 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, GD share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -5.20% in the period of the last 7 days.

GD had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $180.905, at one point touching $174.79. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $180.905. The 52-week high currently stands at $193.76 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 2.49% after the recent low of $160.21.

General Dynamics Corporation [NYSE:GD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 160.21 to 193.76. This is compared to its latest closing price of $181.23.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Wed 22 Apr (In 80 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of General Dynamics Corporation [GD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for General Dynamics Corporation [GD] sitting at +11.81 and its Gross Margin at +11.81, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.72, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.30%. Its Return on Equity is 27.53, and its Return on Assets is 7.39. These metrics all suggest

that General Dynamics Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.79 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.64. General Dynamics Corporation [GD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.76, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.20 and P/E Ratio of 14.65. These metrics all suggest that General Dynamics Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.84. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.80 and its Current Ratio is 1.18. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

General Dynamics Corporation [GD] has 298.85M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $52.43B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 160.21 to 193.76. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 9.51% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.13, which indicates that it is 2.32% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.22. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is General Dynamics Corporation [GD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of General Dynamics Corporation [GD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.