Gentex Corporation [GNTX] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Consumer Goods sector company has a current value of $29.71 after GNTX shares went down by -0.20% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Consumer Goods stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Gentex Corporation [NASDAQ:GNTX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.55 to 31.27. This is compared to its latest closing price of $29.77.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Wed 22 Apr (In 79 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Gentex Corporation [GNTX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Gentex Corporation [GNTX] sitting at +27.70 and its Gross Margin at +37.65, this company’s Net Margin is now 22.50%. These measurements indicate that Gentex Corporation [GNTX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 25.47, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 22.80%. Its Return on Equity is 22.39, and its Return on Assets is 19.59. These metrics all suggest that Gentex Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.76. Gentex Corporation [GNTX] has a Price to Book Ratio of

2.82, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.87 and P/E Ratio of 18.08. These metrics all suggest that Gentex Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Gentex Corporation [GNTX] earns $321,371 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.25 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.82. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.70 and its Current Ratio is 5.03. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Gentex Corporation [GNTX] has 263.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.83B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.55 to 31.27. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 51.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.12, which indicates that it is 2.21% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.90. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Gentex Corporation [GNTX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Gentex Corporation [GNTX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.