Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $65.70 after GILD shares went up by 3.96% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press. Gilead Sciences, Inc. [NASDAQ:GILD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 60.89 to 70.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $63.20. Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company's financial results, which are expected to be released on Tomorrow After Market Close (Confirmed). Fundamental Analysis of Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD] Now let's turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD] sitting at +41.00 and its Gross Margin at +78.15, this company's Net Margin is now 12.00%. These measurements indicate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers. This company's Return on Total Capital is 17.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.00. Its Return on Equity is 26.08, and its Return on Assets is 8.14. These metrics suggest that this Gilead Sciences, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won't be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term. Turning to investigate this organization's capital structure, Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 127.75. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 56.09, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.91. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company's Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.46, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 114.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.24 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.59. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.43, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.75, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.74 and P/E Ratio of 31.40. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD] earns $2,019,455 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.19 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.33. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.30 and its Current Ratio is 3.38. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD] has 1.28B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $81.01B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 60.89 to 70.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.81% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 7.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.21, which indicates that it is 1.77% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.05. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.