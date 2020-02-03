Graco Inc. [GGG] saw a change by -2.85% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $53.15. The company is holding 171.67M shares with keeping 164.88M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 24.84% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -4.41% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -4.41%, trading +16.74% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 171.67M shares valued at 3.56 million were bought and sold.

Graco Inc. [NYSE:GGG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 42.58 to 55.60. This is compared to its latest closing price of $54.71.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Wed 22 Apr (In 80 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Graco Inc. [GGG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Graco Inc. [GGG] sitting at +25.79 and its Gross Margin at +52.23, this company’s Net Margin is now 20.70%. These measurements indicate that Graco Inc. [GGG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 37.72, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 35.60%. Its Return on Equity is 38.70, and its Return on Assets is 21.73. These metrics all suggest that Graco Inc. is doing well at using the

money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.59.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.26 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.25.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.04. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.82 and its Current Ratio is 2.77. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Graco Inc. [GGG] has 171.67M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.12B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 42.58 to 55.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.41% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.84% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.92, which indicates that it is 2.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.44. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Graco Inc. [GGG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Graco Inc. [GGG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.