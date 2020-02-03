Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [NYSE: HR] dipped by -0.61% on the last trading session, reaching $36.06 price per share at the time. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated represents 134.55M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.85B with the latest information.

The Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated traded at the price of $36.06 with 3.58 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of HR shares recorded 818.42K.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [NYSE:HR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.63 to 36.29. This is compared to its latest closing price of $36.28.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Wed 12 Feb (In 10 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] sitting at +6.13 and its Gross Margin at +24.95, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.90, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.60%. Its Return on Equity is 3.85, and its Return on Assets is 2.11. These metrics suggest that this Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its inves

tors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 78.41. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.95, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.18. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.50, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 77.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 29.66 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.45. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.51, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.28. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.08, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.84 and P/E Ratio of 171.96. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] earns $1,624,422 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.87 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.14.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] has 134.55M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.85B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.63 to 36.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.63% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.70% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.35, which indicates that it is 0.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 74.04. This RSI suggests that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] a Reliable Buy?

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.