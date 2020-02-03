The share price of HighPoint Resources Corporation [NYSE: HPR] inclined by $1.16, presently trading at $1.14. The company’s shares saw 25.80% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $0.91 recorded on 01/31/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as HPR jumped by +3.64% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -5.79% compared to 0.04 of all time high it touched on 01/31/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -31.36%, while additionally dropping -58.57% during the last 12 months. HighPoint Resources Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $3.17. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.03% increase from the current trading price.

HighPoint Resources Corporation [NYSE:HPR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.91 to 3.11. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.16.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Tue 25 Feb (In 22 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of HighPoint Resources Corporation [HPR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for HighPoint Resources Corporation [HPR] sitting at +20.00 and its Gross Margin at +34.26, this company’s Net Margin is now 29.30%. These measurements indicate that HighPoint Resources Corporation [HPR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.95, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.30%. Its Return on Equity is 13.39, and its Return on Assets is 6.34. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates HPR financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, HighPoint Resources Corporation [HPR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio

of 51.09. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 33.81, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.24. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.72, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 50.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.36 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.94. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.63, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.63. HighPoint Resources Corporation [HPR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.43, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.04 and P/E Ratio of 1.77. These metrics all suggest that HighPoint Resources Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, HighPoint Resources Corporation [HPR] earns $2,796,401 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.29 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.24. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.76 and its Current Ratio is 0.76. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

HighPoint Resources Corporation [HPR] has 211.81M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $245.70M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.91 to 3.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -63.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 25.80% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.44, which indicates that it is 8.58% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.26. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is HighPoint Resources Corporation [HPR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of HighPoint Resources Corporation [HPR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.