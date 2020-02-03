Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. [HST] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $16.44 after HST shares went up by 0.64% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. [NYSE:HST]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.47 to 20.29. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.34.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Wed 19 Feb (In 16 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. [HST]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. [HST] sitting at +6.28 and its Gross Margin at +11.35, this company’s Net Margin is now 20.80%. These measurements indicate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. [HST] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.06, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.40%. Its Return on Equity is 15.03, and its Return on Assets is 9.14. These metrics all suggest that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. [HST] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 51.20. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 33.86, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.74. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to

Equity is 2.92, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 44.52.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.85 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.62. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.55, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.26. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. [HST] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.65, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.50 and P/E Ratio of 10.59. These metrics all suggest that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. [HST] earns $30,021,739 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 73.65 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.46.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. [HST] has 726.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.87B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.47 to 20.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 6.31% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.16, which indicates that it is 1.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.16. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. [HST] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. [HST], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.