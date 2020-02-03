Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] saw a change by 2.17% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $13.86. The company is holding 1.03B shares with keeping 1.01B floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 14.16% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -11.29% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -11.39%, trading +3.67% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 1.03B shares valued at 4.3 million were bought and sold.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ:HBAN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.15 to 15.63. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.57.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Thu 23 Apr (In 80 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] sitting at +29.34, this company’s Net Margin is now 32.40%. These measurements indicate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared

to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.21, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.70%. Its Return on Equity is 12.32, and its Return on Assets is 1.30. These metrics suggest that this Huntington Bancshares Incorporated does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 105.60. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.43.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.44, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.44.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.02.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] has 1.03B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $14.03B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.15 to 15.63. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.29% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.16% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.45, which indicates that it is 1.97% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.05. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.