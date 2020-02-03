Independence Realty Trust, Inc. [NYSE: IRT] dipped by -2.65% on the last trading session, reaching $14.67 price per share at the time. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. represents 93.37M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.37B with the latest information.

The Independence Realty Trust, Inc. traded at the price of $14.67 with 2.43 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of IRT shares recorded 436.46K.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. [NYSE:IRT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.91 to 15.89. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.07.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Wed 12 Feb (In 10 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. [IRT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. [IRT] sitting at +8.14 and its Gross Margin at +33.19, this company’s Net Margin is now 18.20%. These measurements indicate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. [IRT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.20%. Its Return on Equity is 4.22, and its Return on Assets is 1.69. These metrics suggest that this Independence Realty Trust, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Independence Realty Trust, Inc. [IRT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity

ratio of 158.19. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 61.27, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 59.39. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.42, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 157.39.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 36.85 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 10.03. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.04, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.55. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. [IRT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.31, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.70 and P/E Ratio of 35.85. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Independence Realty Trust, Inc. [IRT] earns $422,877 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.12.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. [IRT] has 93.37M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.37B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.91 to 15.89. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 48.03% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.79, which indicates that it is 2.32% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.69. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Independence Realty Trust, Inc. [IRT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. [IRT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.