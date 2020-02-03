Brown & Brown, Inc.[BRO] stock saw a move by -1.01% on Thursday, touching 2.71 million. Based on the recent volume, Brown & Brown, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of BRO shares recorded 284.63M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Brown & Brown, Inc. [BRO] stock could reach median target price of $44.00.

Brown & Brown, Inc. [BRO] stock additionally went up by +7.34% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 13.73% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of BRO stock is set at 65.32% by far, with shares price recording returns by 19.13% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, BRO shares showcased 25.10% increase. BRO saw -1.18% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 68.92% compared to high within the same period of time.

Brown & Brown, Inc. [NYSE:BRO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.58 to 45.44. This is compared to its latest closing price of $45.36.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Mon 27 Apr (In 85 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Brown & Brown, Inc. [BRO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Brown & Brown, Inc. [BRO] sitting at +21.51 and its Gross Margin at +94.62, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.40%. These measurements indicate that Brown & Brown, Inc. [BRO] is generating c

onsiderably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.74, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.50%. Its Return on Equity is 12.55, and its Return on Assets is 5.55. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates BRO financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.61.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 21.03 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.20. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.65. Brown & Brown, Inc. [BRO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.32, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.99 and P/E Ratio of 31.96. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.33.

Brown & Brown, Inc. [BRO] has 284.63M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $12.78B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.58 to 45.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 68.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.68, which indicates that it is 2.64% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 81.79. This RSI suggests that Brown & Brown, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Brown & Brown, Inc. [BRO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. [BRO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.