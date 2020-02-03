Marathon Petroleum Corporation[MPC] stock saw a move by -2.77% on Thursday, touching 1.73 million. Based on the recent volume, Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of MPC shares recorded 647.53M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] stock could reach median target price of $75.00.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] stock additionally went up by +1.14% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -9.54% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of MPC stock is set at -17.75% by far, with shares price recording returns by -17.66% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, MPC shares showcased -1.55% decrease. MPC saw -23.92% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 20.54% compared to high within the same period of time.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:MPC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 43.96 to 69.65. This is compared to its latest closing price of $54.50.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Wed 13 May (In 100 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]

Now let’s turn to look at

profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] sitting at +4.92 and its Gross Margin at +7.73, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.40, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.20%. Its Return on Equity is 6.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.97.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] has 647.53M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $35.29B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 43.96 to 69.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.71, which indicates that it is 3.80% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.54. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] a Reliable Buy?

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.