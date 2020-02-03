Kontoor Brands, Inc. [NYSE: KTB] dipped by -5.03% on the last trading session, reaching $38.14 price per share at the time. Kontoor Brands, Inc. represents 59.96M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.29B with the latest information.

The Kontoor Brands, Inc. traded at the price of $38.14 with 2.28 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of KTB shares recorded 734.45K.

Kontoor Brands, Inc. [NYSE:KTB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.78 to 43.24. This is compared to its latest closing price of $40.16.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Thu 6 Feb (In 4 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Kontoor Brands, Inc. [KTB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Kontoor Brands, Inc. [KTB] sitting at +12.79 and its Gross Margin at +40.73.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.49, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 13.10%. Its Return on Equity is 17.08, and its Return on Assets is 11.48. These metrics suggest that this Kontoor Brands, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Kontoor Brands, Inc. [KTB] has generated a

Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 15.80. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 13.65, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.08.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.79 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.71. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.00.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Kontoor Brands, Inc. [KTB] earns $162,588 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.37 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.21. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.38 and its Current Ratio is 3.15. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Kontoor Brands, Inc. [KTB] has 59.96M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.29B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.78 to 43.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.94% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.86. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Kontoor Brands, Inc. [KTB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. [KTB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.